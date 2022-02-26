DALLAS — Paul Bunyan Communications was announced last week as the winner of the 2021 Smart Rural CommunitySM (SRC) Showcase Award.
Paul Bunyan Communications is a member of NTCA, the premier association representing nearly 850 independent, community-based telecommunications companies in rural communities across America. NTCA’s SRC program is a network of communities supported by providers who are committed to creating opportunities in their communities through high-quality broadband service. Showcase Awards are given to those SRC members that best exemplify the program’s goal of driving growth in rural communities.
“To be a Smart Rural Community provider means going above and beyond to provide the highest quality service to your neighbors,” said NTCA–The Rural Broadband Association Chief Executive Officer Shirley Bloomfield. “And the Showcase Award Winners are those who best exemplify the ways a broadband provider can change lives and make their communities great places to live. I congratulate Paul Bunyan on their tremendous work and thank them for their commitment to serving rural America.”
“We are honored to be recognized as one of the three national 2021 NTCA Smart Rural Community Showcase award winners! We have an incredibly talented team and this award is a direct result of their hard work and dedication. Our cooperative is committed to providing the very best in Broadband services to our membership and we take great pride in having built one of the largest rural all-fiber optic networks in the United States” said Gary Johnson, Paul Bunyan Communications CEO/General Manager.
The 2021 Showcase Award Winners were announced at the 2022 Rural Telecom Industry Meeting and EXPO (RTIME).
NTCA–The Rural Broadband Association is the premier association representing nearly 850 independent, community-based telecommunications companies that are leading innovative change in smart rural communities across America. In an era of transformative technological developments, regulatory challenges and marketplace competition, NTCA members are advancing efforts to close the digital divide by delivering robust and high-quality services over future-proof networks. Their commitment to building sustainable networks makes rural communities fertile ground for innovation in economic development, e-commerce, health care, agriculture and education, and it contributes billions of dollars to the U.S. economy each year. Visit us at www.ntca.org
