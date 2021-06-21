Paul Bunyan Days returns to Akeley after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 72nd event, set for Friday through Sunday, is filled with fun and games, parades and prizes.
Paul Bunyan Days buttons are required for all free activities.
Friday night begins with a fish fry from 4:30-7:30 at Paul’s Patio, hosted by the Akeley Lions with live music performed by Ryan and Joanne Pels.
Test your home’s water from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Bring half cup water in a clean container or baggie; sponsored by Hubbard County Soil and Water Conservation District.
The youth dance will be held at Paul’s Patio from 8 to 11 p.m. with Big Show Entertainment. The dance is sponsored by First National Bank North, Arvig, Reed’s Family Outdoor Outfitters, Easter Hubbard County Fire Department, Walmart and Akeley Chamber.
There will be lots of door prizes.
An adult street dance is currently in the works.
Saturday begins with the Audrey’s Purple Dream “Purple Plaid 5K,” 9-11:30 a.m. Register Friday between 5-8 or Saturday, 7:30-8:30.
A pancake breakfast fundraiser will be served from 8-10 a.m. at the Senior Center.
A Treasure Hunt will be held at Paul’s Patio from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Little kids’ games are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and a cake walk from noon to 1 p.m.
A horseshoe tournament will be held at the Red River Event Center, with noon registration. Teams drawn at 1 p.m. $5 per person. Red River horseshoes only.
A kids-only fishing contest takes place from 1:45 to 2:45 p.m. at the fishing pier. Registration starts at 1:15 p.m. Kids must be accompanied by an adult; bring your own rod and reel and wear a life jacket. Bait will be furnished, and prizes will be awarded. You must have a PBD button to participate.
Imaginik the Magician will be strolling the grounds beginning at 3 p.m. with his show at 4.
Saturday night’s adult dance is also at Paul’s Patio from 8 to 10 p.m. with Nate Fish opening and the Triggered Lama Band performing from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Sunday begins with a breakfast buffet at the Red River Event Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
A 10 a.m. ecumenical worship service will be held at Paul’s Patio, presented by First Lutheran Church of Akeley and Akeley Methodist Church. Music by Fran and Frank.
Grand parade lineup is at 11:30 a.m. on Pleasant Avenue with parade at 1 p.m. The kiddie parade lineup is at 12:30 p.m. at the bank parking lot, with parade at 12:45 p.m., both down Main Street. Awards given after the parade at Paul’s Patio.
An ice cream and pie social follows at Paul’s Patio, sponsored by Akeley Methodist, with entertainment by Frankly Country.
Be sure to stick around for button prize drawings and awards at 3 p.m.
Ongoing activities include Saturday and Sunday’s Craft and Flea Market, food vendors in the Paul’s Patio area from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and a “Refreshment Garden” both days.
Paul Bunyan Days buttons are available at area businesses for $2 each for a chance to win five great prizes. Prizes include a playhouse designed and built by Jim and Wanda Benson of Akeley, a Paul Bunyan cornhole game, kayak donated by Reed’s, a family fishing package and a hand-carved bear by Kory Haisman.
The Akeley Museum will be open all weekend. No dogs are allowed at Paul Bunyan Days events.
