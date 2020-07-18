You may have noticed a lot happening in the city of Walker lately. In addition to the street construction, Paul Bunyan Natural Gas is in town burying the utility system that will serve the City of Walker. Paul Bunyan Natural Gas LLC is excited to provide the residents and businesses within the city the opportunity to hook up to the line that will bring a reliable and seamless supply of natural gas to the area. Though the project is concentrated in Walker for residents and business along the mainline to Northern Lights Casino, the gas company hopes to provide expanded services to residential areas outside Walker in the future. If you would like to join the many other natural gas customers already signed up and begin enjoying the benefits of natural gas service, let Paul Bunyan Natural Gas know. You must fill out an application to qualify for natural gas and can easily do this by one of many ways. Visit the website at www.pbnaturalgas.com and fill out and application. You can then mail or email application to Paul Bunyan Natural Gas, PO Box 221, Deer River, MN 56636. Or if you have any questions, call (218) 547-4607. Pictured is Patrick Bleth of Paul Bunyan Natural Gas with his First Business Dollar given by the Chamber.
Paul Bunyan Natural Gas is Chamber member
Gail Deboer
