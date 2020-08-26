Several streets in downtown Walker that are under construction will be completed over the next week or so.
At Tuesday morning’s weekly construction meeting, Chris Carlson with Ulteig and contractors with RL Larson Excavating, Inc., outlined the work that has been completed to date and what will occur over the next few weeks.
Crews will have all sewer and water utility pipes installed by the end of this week on all roads torn up east of Fifth Street. These include Railroad Avenue, Second, Third and Fourth streets, Ross and Prospect places, and Cleveland Boulevard.
Street restoration, which includes class 5 and grading, has been completed on nearly all those streets.
Curb and gutter along the completed streets started last week and will be completed by Monday. This includes the new Railroad Avenue one-way street to accommodate connection of the Paul Bunyan Trail from Second to Fifth streets. Paving on these streets will start next Tuesday and be completed by the end of the week, except on Cleveland Boulevard.
Cleveland Boulevard was closed last week west of The Chase to remove the May Creek culvert. The contractor will tear up pavement and set up temporary sewer bypass until the culvert is replaced. This portion of the project and finishing Fourth Street from Minnesota Avenue to Railroad Avenue, including the alley, will start after Labor Day.
Portions of the parking lots behind Orton’s and the Legion Club along Railroad Avenue are also under construction, and work on the new Trailhead public rest rooms located along Fifth Street started this week. The $199,474.69 project is expected to last 60 days and was contracted out to Hytec Construction.
