There are many to thank for making the new outdoor platforms for dog runs possible at Paws and Claws Rescue and Resort in Hackensack.
Mary and Richard Bull and Bob Yontz from the Walker Building Center donated all of the lumber used in the platforms to Paws and Claws. Gary Hoopman assembled the pieces into 12 platforms of various sizes, and Doug Wardell was the final step in the process, wrapping the tops of each of the platforms with turf.
The platforms will be a great addition to the outdoor area, and the dogs love them already. They now have the ability to run and climb on them, as well as lay under them for shade.
“Thank you to all who helped create these! We appreciate you,” said Paws and Claws Marketing Specialist Kaitlyn Yutrzenka.
