Are you looking for something to keep your kids busy while the schools are closed?
Paws and Claws Rescue and Resort is starting a weekly “Storytime with Susan” series. Every Tuesday at 11 am, join in on Paws and Claws Facebook page with P+C staff member Susan as she reads different children’s books for half an hour surrounded by shelter pets.
Susan will begin the session April 28 reading her own book, “My Grandma’s Hands” (check out her Facebook page By: Susan Wardell) before reading other popular children’s books over the next few weeks.
The staff at Paws+Claws said they want this to be a fun way to get the children engaged and show them all the different animals.
Videos will available for viewing after the original half hour session has ended, if there is another time that works better with your schedule.
