Paws and Claws Rescue and Resort is re-open for boarding with the lifting of Governor Walz’s Stay at Home Order.
The safety of the community and staff is first and foremost, so Paws and Claws has instituting a curbside pick-up and drop-off policy until further notice. Call (218) 675-7297 one hour ahead of arrival for check-in and check-out to ensure that all information is up to date, and then again when you arrive so the staff can meet you at your vehicle.
At this time, only food and medications should be brought with pets. All bedding and dishes will be provided by Paws and Claws.
“We respectfully ask that you do not visit us if you are sick, coughing, sneezing, or feverish; if you’re showing symptoms of illness, you will be asked to leave,” said Paws and Claws Marketing Specialist Kaitlyn Yutrzenka. “With precautions in place, we are eagerly awaiting seeing you all again! We have missed you and our furry friends. We will continue to monitor the situation and make updates as needed; thank you for your patience and understanding.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.