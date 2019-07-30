Pictured is Craig Gilbertson handing the cash to Betty Thomas. Also pictured are (front from left) Kaitlyn Yutrzenka, Luca, Ally Garbe, (back) Mitch Bouchonville, Gigi Bye, Rebecca Dearing and Coretta Czycalla.
A meet and greet with Rick Springfield at Moondance Jam 28 turned out to be a fundraiser for Paws and Claws Rescue and Resort in Hackensack. Each fan gave a $100 donation to Paws and Claws in exchange for meeting Springfield and having their photo taken with him, who then also matched the donors’ contributions. Pictured is Craig Gilbertson handing the cash to Betty Thomas. Also pictured are (front from left) Kaitlyn Yutrzenka, Luca, Ally Garbe, (back) Mitch Bouchonville, Gigi Bye, Rebecca Dearing and Coretta Czycalla.

