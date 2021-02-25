(From upper left) Bruce, Kitty Kat, Princess Cocoa, Cecelia and Catiana
This week we are featuring some of our senior kitties — Bruce, Kitty Kat, Princess Cocoa, Catiana and Cecelia. These five sweethearts have been aged to perfection and are ready to find their purr-fect “retirement” homes. We thought a yearbook would be fun, and what senior yearbook would be complete without senior quotes? See some of the best: Bruce, 17 years old: “I know what you’re all thinking, ‘How did I pass this guy up?’ ” Kitty Kat, 14 years old: “Any pizza is a personal pizza if you try hard enough.” Princess Cocoa, 13 years old: “I don’t know what forever looks like but I know it starts here.” Catiana, 10 years old: “Hannah Montana said nobody’s perfect, but here I am.” Cecelia, 10 years old “Money can’t buy happiness but it can buy a cozy bed which is basically the same thing.” Do any of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.

