This gorgeous lady is Sheena, an 8-year-old purebred German Shepherd. Meeting new people can make her a little timid, but give her peanut butter and she’ll be ready to go! Sheena is a sweetheart who loves to be near you and get scratches on her back. Even better, Sheena walks amazingly on a leash! She will go where you go and won’t pull you down the road. If you’re looking to share your home with an amazing companion, Sheena is your girl. Meet Emma, a lovable 2-year-old tortoiseshell mama who came to us with a medley of kittens. We’re not sure how many of the kittens were actually hers, but she had milk and she cared for them all. Now that her kittens are grown and starting to find their forever homes, it’s Emma’s turn to find someone to love and care for her. She eagerly awaits meeting you and receiving all of your pets, scratches, and attention! Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws and Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.
Paws and Claws Pets of the Week
Gail Deboer
