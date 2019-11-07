Saturday is a 5-month-old medium hair tabby. This handsome boy is of the independent sort, happy to lounge around in the sun and wander the room as he pleases. Saturday also enjoys receiving occasional pets and attention from his chosen people! When he’s in the mood, he’s quite the playful cat, and he loves the toys on strings so he has something to paw at. Saturday would be a great cat for a person looking to have someone around the house for some companionship. Lucy is a 1-year-old border collie mix pup that loves playing with other dogs, but her favorite thing is when people spend time with her. Whether that is going on walks or playing ball, Lucy just wants to be with you. Lucy would do well with people who have active lifestyles; this sweet, energetic girl is always down for an adventure! She has already gotten to go on a couple hikes, and with a little work she could be the perfect companion to take as you cross “hiking every state park” off your bucket list! Does one of these pets sound perfect for you? Stop by and find out. All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.
