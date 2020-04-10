Darla and Bella
Photo submitted

Meet Darla! This sweet girl is about 2.5 years old, and less than 50 pounds. Her happy, energetic spirit makes her a perfect match for active people looking for a hiking partner or running buddy; she walks like a dream on a leash and loves to play. Darla is a princess — humans are the only species she has any patience for but she will love up on her people forever and always. Bella is a 5-year-old domestic short hair. This happy little lady loves to be petted and get scratched behind her ears, purring away the whole time. Bella might do best in a home where she is the only pet, or at least the only cat, but she will give you enough love to make up the difference! She’s an adventurous and playful little lady who loves exploring, being near her people, and lounging in the sun. Bella also loves belly rubs and being held by her favorite people. You couldn’t ask for more than that! Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws and Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.. Photo submitted

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments