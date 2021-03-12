This handsome boy is Huck, estimated to be a 4-year-old greyhound mix, possibly with some husky. This gentle soul adores affection, belly rubs, and being near people. He’s always happy to go out on a quiet walk through the neighborhood or to spend time outside, but his easy-going demeanor is perfect for someone who is just looking for a little extra companionship. Huck would absolutely adore going to a home where he has someone to spend all his time with, whether that’s another dog or a two-legged companion. Meet Sylvester! This snuggly guy is a 3-year-old medium hair kitty. Sylvester adores attention — he’s the first to come and greet you when you walk in the room, demanding attention and pets. He loves being brushed and pet, leaning into it when you scratch his back or pressing his head into the palm of your hand when you give him ear and chin scratches. He will even let you pick him up for a while! If you’re looking for an affectionate cat with an amazing purr, look no further than Sylvester! Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.
