Huck and Raura
Photo submitted

This handsome boy is Huck, estimated to be a 4-year-old greyhound mix, possibly with some husky. This gentle soul adores affection, belly rubs, and being near people. He’s always happy to go out on a quiet walk through the neighborhood or to spend time outside, but his easy-going demeanor is perfect for someone who is just looking for a little extra companionship. Huck would absolutely adore going to a home where he has someone to spend his time with, whether that’s another dog or a two-legged companion. Meet Raura! At 11 years old, this sweet lady is ready for a life of relaxation and affection. She’d be perfectly content curled up on a lap or laying in a kitty bed, as long as she’s somewhere warm and cozy.  Raura is very sweet and loves to be petted, and her calm, easygoing demeanor makes her an ideal candidate for someone looking for a gentle companion in their life. Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All of our pets at Paws and Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.

