Miss Kitty is our resident shadow. This little lady likes to be where you are, but just off to the sidelines. This 7-year-old sweetheart likes to fully inspect people and situations before she makes her decision, but once she makes the decision that she likes you, she’s as sweet as pie. Expect her to ask for lots of pets and scratches behind her ears. Sky is a 3-year-old boxer mix. This handsome boy loves to go on walks and meet new people, but nothing makes him happier than snuggling with his favorite people. If you get down on his level and rub his chest, expect this tough guy to melt right into your lap. If you need a little extra sunshine in your life on these cold days, Sky is your guy. Does one of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.