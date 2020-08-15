Macy and Tasha
Photo submitted

This sweet girl is Macy, a 1-year-old boxer mix. She’s a short and stout, 46-pound bundle of energy and fun. She absolutely adores going on adventures, and she would be willing to do whatever you want to do. She’s a little social butterfly who will make sure she meets and gets pets from each person before moving on to the next, and there’s a good chance she’ll lay across your lap for a quick snuggle if you’re down on her level. Her fur is incredibly soft, so you won’t be able to resist giving her all the attention she desires. Meet Tasha! This pretty lady came to us as a stray with a prior eye injury. We think that she may be able to see shadows, but other than that, she is blind. Tasha won’t let this stop her! She’ll take the time to walk the perimeter of each new room and she does a great job at adapting to her surroundings. She’s very sweet and loves to lounge in the sun or lay on your lap and be petted. She’s a laid back lady who wants to be snuggled and loved. Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments