Couscous and Cookie Doough
Meet Couscous! She is a 1-year-old terrier mix with a lot of love to give. Are you ready for an adventure with a new four-legged friend? She would love to be your adventure buddy! She has lots of energy but knows when she needs to settle down. Couscous loves people of all ages, car rides, long walks and running zoomies around the kennel yard; she even knows some tricks! She especially loves snuggling up for belly rubs and giving hugs, she’s just waiting for the right person. This sweet boy is Cookie Dough, a 2-year-old domestic shorthair kitty. He adores lounging in his hammock by the window, soaking up all the afternoon sun he can. He’s very sweet and always happy to receive affection from his people, and his curiosity leads him over to investigate whatever you are doing.  Cookie Dough has a couple feline friends, but he would adore a human friend to call his own and to receive plenty of belly rubs from! Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.

