Sadie and Gin
This gorgeous girl is Sadie, a Husky mix. At 1.5 years old, this fun-loving girl has a lot of spunk and plenty of love to give. She loves attention from her people (and not having to share it) and she adores being able to go outside and run around and play. Sadie is happiest when she gets to snuggle up and get pets and belly rubs from her people. She’d be the perfect companion for an adventurous person who’s active during the day but happy to lay down and relax with her for the night. Meet Gin! This 2-year-old mama has some gorgeous green eyes, and when they turn your way, you can’t help but fall in love with her. She’s affectionate, and adores attention from all of the people she can get it from. She raised six sweet babies and watched them all find their fur-ever homes, and now she is ready to find her own. Gin would prefer to be in a home where she can rule the roost and get all the attention, so if you’re looking to welcome your first kitty into your home, Gin could be perfect for you! Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets. Photo submitted

