Lucy is a proper lady who wants attention without being overly pushy about it. You can count on her to greet you by rubbing up against your leg or to spend some down together while giving her chin rubs or scratches behind her ears. Lucy is a great cat for someone who wants a little company! Meet Aspen! This spunky girl is a 1-year-old husky mix with bright blue eyes. She’s a little spitfire who loves spending time with people and is always ready to go for a walk. Lucky for you, Aspen loves to be brushed and groomed — it’s a great way to get some extra bonding time in with this lovely lady! Does one of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.
