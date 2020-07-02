Rambo and Jin
This handsome 5 year old is Rambo, a German wirehair pointer. He’s ready for a new adventure, and has all sorts of love to share. He’s got enough drive and smarts to pick up on a new routine quickly, so we think he could easily be trained to make an amazing hunting dog, even at 5 years old. He’s got a fun, playful spirit and he’s excited for a chance to be your new best friend. Meet Jin! This 2-year-old mama has some gorgeous green eyes, and when they turn your way, you can’t help but fall in love with them. She’s affectionate, and adores attention from all of the people she can get it from. She raised six sweet babies and watched them all find their fur-ever homes, and now she is ready to find her own. Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.

