Meet Buddy! This happy little dude is a 5-month-old labrador retriever mix. He’s a good boy who knows how to sit and come, and he is eager to learn whatever else you want to teach him. He has big energy in a little body, but when he’s such a cute and loving puppy, it’s all worth it! Buddy had a hard start to life before he came to Paws+Claws, so he’s looking for the best home and the best family to start his future.
Emma is a 2-year-old tortoiseshell who is content to do her own thing. Don’t let her independence fool you -— she’ll still be one of the first to run to greet you, and she’ll happily crawl up on your lap to say hello. If you’re looking for a gorgeous cat with a happy purr, you found it in this sweet girl. Emma is the perfect mix of lover of people and lover of personal space that so many look for in a cat! Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.