Buddy and Emma
Meet Buddy! This happy little dude is a 5-month-old labrador retriever mix. He’s a good boy who knows how to sit and come, and he is eager to learn whatever else you want to teach him. He has big energy in a little body, but when he’s such a cute and loving puppy, it’s all worth it! Buddy had a hard start to life before he came to Paws+Claws, so he’s looking for the best home and the best family to start his future.

Emma is a 2-year-old tortoiseshell who is content to do her own thing. Don’t let her independence fool you -— she’ll still be one of the first to run to greet you, and she’ll happily crawl up on your lap to say hello. If you’re looking for a gorgeous cat with a happy purr, you found it in this sweet girl. Emma is the perfect mix of lover of people and lover of personal space that so many look for in a cat! Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.

