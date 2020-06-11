Zoey and Liam
Photo submitted

This 3-year-old terrier/lab mix is Zoey, and she is the biggest snuggle bug! Humans are her favorite companions, and if you sit down on the floor with her, she’ll cuddle up right next to you and put her head on your shoulder. She’s got a playful spirit and she loves to get out and run, so going to a home where she’d have an opportunity to do that would be wonderful. Either way, as long as she is with her people, she’s happy! Meet Liam! He’s an 8-month-old kitten who can seem a little shy at first, but once he gets to know you and chooses you as his people, a whole new side of him comes out. This cutie can go from cuddling on your lap to playing fetch for an hour (yes, he will actually chase his pom pom ball down and carry it back to drop it at your feet). Sweet Liam is waiting for his perfect home, could it be yours? Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All of our pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.

