Ghost andCamilla
Photo submitted

Meet Ghost! This gorgeous guy is a 4-year-old husky mix that loves to snuggle and be by his humans. Like most other huskies, Ghost does have an inclination to explore and a tendency to try and wander, so we’d love to find someone with experience with the breed and/or a fenced-in yard. Ghost loves to go for walks, lay in his pool on a hot summer day, and relax on the couch. He’s an excellent family dog who loves to snuggle and play with the kids! Camilla is a 5-year-old long hair kitty that is sweet as can be. If you like a cat who likes attention, you found it with this pretty girl! Camilla will be the first to greet you when you walk in the door, and then she will happily trail around behind you looking for pets and belly rubs. This friendly feline loves reward you with a quiet little purr when you scratch the right spots, and her sweet disposition makes it easy for her to ask for your attention without being too pushy about it. She lost her ears to the cold, can you help warm her heart? Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets. Photo submitted

