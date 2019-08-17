KITTENS, KITTENS, KITTENS! It’s been a ball with all of these critters the past few months. We currently have 17 feline babes ready to find their furever homes, with more moving up every week! The litters all started out with different lifestyles, but the fuzzy babies have all learned what being a snuggle kitty is all about. They have the potential to fill any void in your home, from pest control to being cozy companions. What are you waiting for? You’ve got the pick of the litters! Does a kitten sound like the perfect pet for you? Come and find out! All of our pets at Paws and Claws Rescue & Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer; cats are FIV/FeLV tested. Call (218)675-7297 for more information on these amazing cuddly kittens.
