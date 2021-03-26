Felina and Lilith
Photo submitted

Felina and Lilith are a set of nearly 10-month-old short hair sisters. They came into the shelter when they were only a couple of weeks old and have been here ever since.  In what has been almost a year of having them with us, we have learned a few things about them: They love having cozy corner to go hang out in — they are happiest under a cabinet or curled up in a blanket in a quiet spot. They do well around other cats, but certainly know how to dish out a fair share of cat-itude when they feel like it. Felina and Lilith are coming out of their shells much more than they did in their earlier days with us. Now, they will welcome pets and come to greet you when you come in the room. In between their cat naps, you can find these two out roaming about the room and playing with an assortment of kitty toys when the mood strikes. If you are looking for one or two sweet, laid-back kitties who are perfectly happy to do their own thing, set up an appointment to meet Felina and Lilith! They’ve been here long enough and they can’t wait to be a part of your family. Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.

