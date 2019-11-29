Midnight is a 1-year-old mama kitty. She had a litter of kittens a couple months ago, and now that her kittens are old enough to be alone she’s ready for her next adventure! This sweetie loves to follow you around and watch what you’re doing. She can be pretty talkative, so when she wants you to pay attention to her, she will let you know. Don’t let her occasional cat-itude fool you, Midnight loves to love! Amy is a gorgeous 4.5-year-old lady and a purebred British lab. Though she can fit in with the thought that labs are forever puppies and can be very playful and energetic, she can also be so sweet and mellow. When people spend time with her, she is perfectly content to stand with them to be pet and loved on. Don’t you need a new shadow? Does one of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All of our pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets. Photo submitted
