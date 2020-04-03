Meet Maya! This honey is in her prime at 3 years old, and she’s got so much love to give. Her favorite thing is to hang out around her people, but she doesn’t always love to share the attention with other pets. Maya is so affectionate and loves to snuggle and be petted, but she’s still always ready to go for a walk or run around outside for a while. Some of her favorite things are food (snacks!), playing fetch, and chewing on bones. She’s the perfect combination of love and fun in a dog — who could resist those gorgeous blue eyes anyway? Harry is a 1-year-old Russian blue mix. This handsome boy is a cozy cat that we frequently find snuggled up in a basket with one or more of the other kitties; he’s the kind of cat that likes to venture around the room before taking a break to lounge in the sun. He loves his chosen people and being petted and he will return the favor with kisses and plenty of purrs. If you’re looking for a chill cat who is content to just be, you found it with Harry. Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets..
Paws and Claws Pets of the Week
Gail Deboer
