Oscar and Sadie
Photo submitted

Meet Oscar! This handsome boy is a 7-year-old Staffordshire terrier mix, and despite his size, he’s as gentle as they come. Oscar was around children in his previous home and did great with them. Don’t be fooled by his age — bring him outside and he’ll get the zoomies and run laps around the yard. Being 7 hasn’t slowed him down! If you’re looking for a sweet boy who is still excited about adventures, be sure to check out Oscar! This pretty girl is Sadie, a 3-year-old tabby. She was brought in to Paws+Claws as a stray by a couple who found her and her babies and wanted to make sure they could have the best life possible. Her babies have grown up and now Sadie is ready to find her forever home and be someone’s beloved companion! She prefers small, safe places and a quiet atmosphere where she feels most at ease. It might take her a little time to be comfortable in a new environment, but she’s the sweetest kitty once she trusts you! Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments