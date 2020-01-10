Sasha and Kloe
Sasha is a 6-month-old tortoiseshell female. This little lady is content do her own thing, but she also loves to snuggle up with you whether it’s laying with you on the couch or being held and loved on. She’ll even put her face into your hand to remind you that you should be petting her. If you’re looking for a constant companion, you found it with Sasha -— she will follow you wherever you go and give a soft meow every once in a while to remind you that she’s nearby. This happy little girl is Kloe, a 3-year-old mini pit bull. She’s a little bundle of energy and affection and she loves people! She’s not always aware of her strength, and her happy-go-lucky attitude might be best suited for adults and older children. Kloe would do best in a home where she is the only pet, but Kloe has enough love to give that you’re not missing out on anything. Her happiness is written across her face with her happy little permanent pittie grin. Do any of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets. Photo submitted

