Sasha is a 6-month-old tortoiseshell female. This little lady is content do her own thing, but she also loves to snuggle up with you whether it’s laying with you on the couch or being held and loved on. She’ll even put her face into your hand to remind you that you should be petting her. If you’re looking for a constant companion, you found it with Sasha -— she will follow you wherever you go and give a soft meow every once in a while to remind you that she’s nearby. This happy little girl is Kloe, a 3-year-old mini pit bull. She’s a little bundle of energy and affection and she loves people! She’s not always aware of her strength, and her happy-go-lucky attitude might be best suited for adults and older children. Kloe would do best in a home where she is the only pet, but Kloe has enough love to give that you’re not missing out on anything. Her happiness is written across her face with her happy little permanent pittie grin. Do any of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets. Photo submitted
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.