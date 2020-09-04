Rosie and Goose
Photo submitted

Meet Rosie! This sweet girl is a 2-year-old husky mix. She is looking for the perfect home where she can be someone’s constant companion and adventure partner. Rosie does great walking on a leash and riding in the car, so she’d be perfect for those who are active and love to explore. This lovable lady is good with kids and other dogs, so could she be the perfect edition to your close-knit family? This handsome guy is Goose, a lovable 1-year-old medium hair cat. Goose’s sweet personality and desire for attention makes him the perfect cat for someone looking for extra love and companionship. Goose will greet you by rubbing up on your leg before he lays down and begs for pets. Goose is also playful and eager to follow you around the room — he’s the perfect mix of active and laid back that any pet owner would be lucky to have! Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets. Photo submitted

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments