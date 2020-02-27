This little love bug is Grace, a 2-year-old mix breed female. She came to us with three little babies and, now that they all found their homes, it’s Grace’s turn. At less than 50 pounds, she’s the perfect size to snuggle, and snuggle she does. Grace is always ready to run and play and bounce around with her humans — people are her favorite creatures after all. If you’re looking for a playful new best friend, look no further! Bella is a five-year-old domestic short hair. This happy little lady loves rub against your legs to tell you she wants to be petted and get scratched behind her ears, with a near guarantee that she will be purring the whole time. Bella might do best in a home where she is the only pet, or at least the only cat, but she will give you enough love to make up the difference! This sweet girl also loves belly rubs and sitting on the laps of her favorite people. You couldn’t ask for more than that! Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All of our pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets. Photo submitted
