Krisco is an 8-month-old cattle dog/bull terrier mix. This adorable little guy is super sweet and loving, and nothing would make him happier than being best friends with everyone he meets. He loves to snuggle up next to people and bury his head against them. If you’re looking for a pup with a little more energy, don’t worry — Krisco still loves to be a puppy and run around and play. He’s the best of both worlds. Meet Rae! This handsome little fella is almost 6 months old; he’s got a tiny body with a huge heart. Rae loves to come up to people and rub on their legs — he will give even more affection than he receives. He’s a snuggly little guy, not one to turn down lounging on your lap or curling up and purring next to you in bed. This bubbly guy is looking for his perfect home and he can’t wait to meet you! Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets. Photo submitted
