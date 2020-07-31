Meet Pippin! This one 1-old-hound/shepherd mix female is sweet as can be. She is potty trained and knows her basic commands, and she is eager to please. Pippin likes having room to run around and get some of her energy out, but she loves being with her people. She also walks well on a leash, so this is a great opportunity for bonding and for her to get the best of both worlds! This handsome boy is Indy, the epitome of a domesticated house cat. He is 3 years old, and the master of lounging around. Indy’s favorite perches are in the window where he can watch everything going on outside, up on a tall perch, or in a cozy corner. He’s a fan of chin scratches and ear rubs, but he’s not a fan of sharing attention with others. He is the king of his domain, and that’s just the way he likes it! Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets. Photo submitted
Paws and Claws Pets of the Week
Gail Deboer
