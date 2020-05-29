Chip and Tater
Photo submitted

This handsome boy is Chip, a 1-year-old Anatolian shepherd/husky mix. Chip can take a little extra time to warm up to new people, but once he knows you and loves you, his bubbly puppy personality shines! He is energetic and playful, but not against snuggling up with you for a nap. Once he learns his boundaries and expectations, he’s a fun, lovable boy. Meet Tater! This pretty girl came to us as a stray and was scared of everyone. She hid in the back of her kennel and hissed when anyone came close. After a lot of patience and love, Tater is finally comfortable enough where she will run to greet us when we come into the room and she will rub up on us and beg to be petted. We found out she’s playful — anything with strings is the most wonderful thing on earth! We’ve also recently discovered that she likes bubbles, which is so fun for us to watch. If you’re looking for one of the sweetest kitties around, you’ll have to meet Tater! Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All  pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets. Photo submitted

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments