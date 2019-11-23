Bella and Sammy
Meet Bella! This sweetie is a six year old Chihuahua mix. She’s an outgoing little lady who is always happy and excited to say hi to people. Bella would be the perfect companion while you’re watching TV or reading a book; she is perfectly content spending her time sitting next to you getting petted or having her belly rubbed. Sammy is a 10-year-old male Himalayan. This friendly feline spends most of his time going from person to person saying hello and getting petted, but his favorite part of the day is when people spend one-on-one time with him and he gets extra cuddles and time on your lap. If you love a cat with a good purr who gives and receives lots of affection, Sammy is your man. Does one of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets. Photo submitted

