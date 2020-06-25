Harley and Pepper
Photo submitted

Hi there! We’re Harley and Pepper, a super sweet set of sisters. We’re about 5 months old, and people think we might be Australian Shepherd mix, but nobody knows for sure! We’ve been moved from home to home about four times for one reason or another, but we’re happy we’ve always had each other. We’re about 30 pounds each, super cute and we love to cuddle. Some of our favorite things are playing outside, fetch, belly rubs, and being near our people (especially when it means we get to snuggle). We’re still puppies and moving around so much means we haven’t had a lot of time focused on training, but we’re eager to please and willing to learn. We already know sit and come! We would love it if we could find a forever home that we can go to together — we’re best friends and each other’s only constant we’ve had in our lives. We’ll make the right person very happy, we promise! Do these sweet girls sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. All dogs are heartworm tested and given flea, tick, and heartworm preventatives. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.

