Oscar and Wilson
Photo submitted

Meet Oscar! This handsome boy is a 6-year-old Staffordshire terrier mix, and despite his size, he’s as gentle as they come. Oscar was around children in his previous home and did great with them. Don’t be fooled by his age — bring him outside and he’ll get the zoomies and run laps around the yard. Being six hasn’t slowed him down! If you’re looking for a sweet boy who is still excited about adventures, be sure to check out Oscar! This sweet boy is Wilson, a nearly 2-year-old domestic short hair kitty. He loves sunny spots, lots of snuggles, and a big bowl of food. He’s also the kind of kitty who will trail around behind you and perch somewhere near you when you stop moving in an effort to gain your attention and affection. He likes to spending time with his girlfriends in the cat colony too. If you are looking for the purrr-fect cat, one that covers all the “cat bases,” Wilson could be the cat for you! Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws and Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets. Photo submitted

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments