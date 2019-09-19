Penny and Connor
Photo submitted

Penny is a rare female orange tabby. This sweet kitten is five months old and she’s got lots of spunk! She would happily spend hours playing with toys or chasing around after a lazer pointer, but she would also be perfectly content to lounge around in the sun and let you bask in her greatness. Connor is a bulldog mix and he is a force to be reckoned with! This talkative, macho man is around 3 years old and loves hanging out with his people. He does well with his basics, however his enthusiasm needs to continue to be channeled through fun activities, being as buff as he is. Can you help him crush his goals? Does one of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.

