Izzy and Millie
This pretty girl is Izzy, a 3-year-old terrier mix and she’s as sweet as can be. Izzy is very affectionate, and loves to snuggle up next to you and soak up all the love you can give her. She’s a self-sufficient dog when it comes to play time, too; give her a ball and she’ll happily toss it around for herself for a while, chasing it down to start all over again. More than anything she wants to be a best friend — could she be yours? Meet Millie, an 11-month-old short hair kitty, with all the spunk and curiosity of a kitten. She is always eager to know what you are doing, trailing behind you and hopping up to investigate. Millie will happily snuggle with you when she’s in the mood, but she will always accept pets and ear scratches. If you’re looking for a cat who loves to have fun and is excellent at creating her own, Millie could be the perfect kitten for you! Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.

