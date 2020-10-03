Oscar and Bell
Photo submitted

Meet Oscar! A 6-year-old terrier mix, this sweet boy is great around people of all ages and has met and done well with a few other dogs. While he loves to get outside and run around, he adores a chance to snuggle up in a cozy blanket and take a nap. Being 6 years old means this handsome boy is ready for a life filled with love and relaxation, but he also still has plenty of time left to enjoy it. This pretty girl is Bell. She’s almost 2 years old and an absolute love. She is a social kitty who will run to greet you when you come in and ask for a some extra pets and attention. Bell loves to snuggle, so she’d be the perfect kitty for those winter nights curled up with a blanket and some hot cocoa. Age is just a number for this girl though — she still loves to play and chase a ball around the room. She’s got a lot of kitten spirit in her still! Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets. Photo submitted

