These two gorgeous boys are Pippin and Brevick. They are both Siberian Husky mixes, and each of them is around 3 years old. They came to us together and we’d love for them to leave together. Don’t let their size discourage you — they are both sweet as can be and well mannered. Pippin and Brevick are what most people look for in dogs — they love people of all ages, other dogs, and even cats. They’ve even pulled kids around on sleds through the snow! If you’re adventurous and looking for the perfect dogs to fit in to your family, look no further than Pippin and Brevick. Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.

