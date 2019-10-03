Scarlett is 6-year-old flamepoint and she’s got lots of sass. Don’t let her looks deceive you -— her favorite thing in the whole world is for you to pet her and scratch behind her ears, and she will spend most of her energy trying to get you to focus on her. She is an absolute sweetheart with lots of love to give. Angel and Elsa are a bonded pair of Chihuahua mixes. These two sweet babes are around 2 years old, and they love their chosen people almost as much as they love each other. You won’t see these honeys too far apart from each other, and they love to spend all their time snuggling with their people. Does one of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All of our pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.
