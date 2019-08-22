Gunner is a 3-year-old bulldog mix who loves to play. This happy, energetic boy could play fetch or splash around in the water for hours, but he is just as happy cuddling with you and getting lots of belly rubs. As an added bonus, if you adopt Gunner you can tell everyone you know that your dog met Rick Springfield! Meet Tinkerbell, our 5-year-old full of Tortitude! She’s doing well interacting with other kitties and has chosen a group of humans that she enjoys chatting with. Tinkerbell spends most of her time snoozing on her own. She was found as a stray, but had been previously declawed. According to legends, tortoiseshell cats are considered good luck. Let Tinkerbell fill your home with good fortune and loads of ‘cattitude’! Does one of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All of our pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.
