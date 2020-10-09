This handsome boy is Bran, a 6-year-old hound mix. Bran does great with kids and absolutely adores his people. He has the typical hound personality, often with his nose to the ground checking out his surroundings. Bran also has a personality that can best be described as lazy — get him in the house and you can expect him to find a cozy spot to curl up for a nap (and you can plan on it being a while). Don’t worry though, Bran still has plenty of spunk and will happily play with you for a while with his ropes and other tug toys. Meet Sage, a 2-year-old muted tortoiseshell. This sweet girl is always the first to run and greet you when you come in the room, overjoyed to have someone to give her attention and play with her. Sage will always have your back; literally — if you bend down or reach for something, there is a nine in ten chance that Sage will jump up and perch herself right on your back. If you are looking for a cat that is the perfect mix of snuggly and playful with a big purr and a big heart, look no further than this gorgeous girl. Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets. Photo submitted
featured
Paws and Claws Pets of the Week
