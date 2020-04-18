Meet Grace, our 2-year-old mix breed lady. This sweet girl loves to go on walks, runs and to spend time out in the yard. Her foster mom says that she is super smart and great at taking direction! Grace is only 45 pounds and one of the sweetest, most snuggly dogs who always wants to be near her people. If you want a dog who will lay beside you and put her head on your lap, look no further than sweet Grace. Ross is a 7-month-old master of mischief. This handsome boy is just as likely to grab your shoe laces and sweatshirt strings and try and run off with them as he is to snuggle up on your lap. Ross is content to go off and do his own thing, especially when there is a toy involved, but he is also the best helper when you’re doing housework or dishes. He just wants a home to play in and someone to love him. Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.
featured
Paws and Claws Pets of the Week
Gail Deboer
