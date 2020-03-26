Meet Dory! This adorable girl is a 1-year-old pointer mix and she takes after her namesake. She’s quirky, fun, full of energy, and eager to please. Dory likes to live life on the wild side, but more than anything she wants to be with her people to love them and be loved. Miss Luna is a 9-month-old grey tortoiseshell whose unique markings and her bubbly personality make her irresistible. Luna has all the personality traits that everyone loves in a kitten — she’s playful and cuddly, she’s sassy and rambunctious, she loves to purr, and she’ll even meow to get your attention or to let you know she appreciates you. Luna has plenty of cat-itude, but she’s got a big heart packed into a tiny body with lots of love she can’t wait to share with you. Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.
