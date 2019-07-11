Little Winter came to us in the cold and now loves to bask in the sun. Unfortunately, she lost her ears and part of her tail to frost bite, but she doesn’t let that slow her down — she’s always ready for some love and attention! Take a moment to warm up to Winter. Kloe is a mini pit bull with a big personality! She’s about 2.5 years old and has been particular about the canine friends she’s making here, but she loves all the people. Kloe would do best in a home where she is the only pet and lives with older children. This little goofball doesn’t stop smiling! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.
