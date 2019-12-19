Hamilton is a 7-year-old male that has the looks and poise to fit a name this powerful. Not only does he have a lion’s stature, he also has its attitude. Hamilton can be found sauntering from one perch to the next, looking out over the room and the other cats like a king over his pride. Don’t worry, Hamilton will still snuggle up with you and purr after making sure you know how handsome and important he is. Sissy and Socks are a bonded pair of senior females. These honeys are looking for a home to go into together, with people who will love and take care of them for the rest of their lives. These ladies may have a few years (somewhere between 8 and 12) on them, but they have so much love left to give. With these two, you get the best of both worlds. Sissy the larbradoodle will be your shadow and Socks the lab mix will love life relaxing by your feet on a cold winter day sitting cozy by the fire. Do any of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.
