Lucy is a 1-year-old border collie mix. This happy pup loves playing with other dogs, but her favorite thing is when people spend time with her — whether that is going on walks or playing ball, Lucy just wants to be with you. Lucy would do well with people who have active lifestyles; this sweet, energetic girl is always down for an adventure! Sammy is a 10-year-old Himalayan. This friendly feline spends most of his time lounging around, but his favorite part of the day is when people spend time with him and he gets extra cuddles. If you love a cat with a good purr who gives and receives lots of affection, Sammy is your man. Does one of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All of our pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.
