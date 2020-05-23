Zoey (left) and Emma are both up for adoption.
Meet Zoey! This little lady is the biggest snuggle bug. If you sit down on the floor with her, she’ll cuddle up right next to you and put her head on your shoulder. She’s got a playful spirit and she loves to get out and run, so going to a home where she’d have an opportunity to do that would be wonderful. Either way, as long as she is with her people, she’s happy! Emma is a 2-year-old tortoiseshell who is content to do her own thing. Don’t let her independence fool you — she’ll still be one of the first to run to greet you, and she’ll happily crawl up on your lap to say hello. If you’re looking for a gorgeous cat with a happy purr, you found it in this sweet girl. Emma is the perfect mix of lover of people and lover of personal space that so many look for in a cat! Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.

