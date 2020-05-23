Meet Zoey! This little lady is the biggest snuggle bug. If you sit down on the floor with her, she’ll cuddle up right next to you and put her head on your shoulder. She’s got a playful spirit and she loves to get out and run, so going to a home where she’d have an opportunity to do that would be wonderful. Either way, as long as she is with her people, she’s happy! Emma is a 2-year-old tortoiseshell who is content to do her own thing. Don’t let her independence fool you — she’ll still be one of the first to run to greet you, and she’ll happily crawl up on your lap to say hello. If you’re looking for a gorgeous cat with a happy purr, you found it in this sweet girl. Emma is the perfect mix of lover of people and lover of personal space that so many look for in a cat! Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.
featured
Paws and Claws Pets of the Week
Dean Morrill
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Trending Now
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.